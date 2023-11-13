PORT OF FUNCHAL WITH TWO CRUISE SHIPS THAT ARE MOVING 6783 PEOPLE

The two cruise ships at the south pier of the Port of Funchal, “Azura” and “Marella Explorer” are carrying out cruises along the Cruise in the Atlantic Islands route, more precisely, through the Madeira and Canary islands.

The two ships left Tenerife, the “Azura” on the 3rd of November, on a 14-night trip that ends next Friday, and the “Marella Explorer” on the 10th, ending the cruise also this Friday, in Tenerife.

Coming from Tenerife, the “Azura” has 2988 passengers and 1133 crew on board. Stay 16 hours in Madeira and leave around 9:30 pm for La Palma.

The “Marella Explorer” came from Las Palmas, with 1888 passengers and 774 crew.

Then, at 6pm, leave for La Gomera.

At the north pier of the Port of Funchal is the Norwegian sailing ship that leaves Madeira today, after a 157-hour stopover in Funchal.

The “Ocean Protector”, a vessel in the oil service/PSV segment, registered in Madeira, has just left the north pier of this port.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...