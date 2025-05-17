GNR recovered in Funchal a car that had been stolen in Spain in 2024

59-year-old car dealership owner identified by police.

The GNR recovered a car that had been stolen in Spain in 2024. The car was in a workshop in the municipality of Funchal. According to a press release, the vehicle belongs to a private individual who purchased it at a dealership in the Region, “through bank financing, unaware of its illicit origin”.

The vehicle was recovered on May 15th, culminating in the identification of the owner of the stand, a 59-year-old man.

“The GNR recommends that, before purchasing used vehicles, especially those from abroad, the vehicle’s complete history be requested, including the vehicle identification number (VIN), previous ownership records and the respective European certificate of conformity. It is also advisable to use duly accredited professionals or entities, with the competence to carry out the technical verification of the vehicle and the validation of the documentation presented”, indicates the GNR, in the press release.

It further indicates that “the acquisition of vehicles of illicit origin may lead to the immediate seizure of the asset and the involvement of the purchaser in criminal proceedings, namely for the crime of receiving stolen goods, even in cases where the purchaser has acted in good faith”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...