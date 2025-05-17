M1lhão arrives in Madeira again

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Luck has once again knocked on Madeira’s door.

In draw no. 020/2025 of M1lhão, held this Friday, the winning code RKS 07959 was assigned to a bettor who registered his bet on regional soil and who will now receive one million euros, minus the tax….

 

 

