M1lhão arrives in Madeira again

M1lhão arrives in Madeira againTobi Hughes·17th May 2025Madeira News Luck has once again knocked on Madeira's door. In draw no. 020/2025 of M1lhão, held this Friday, the winning code RKS 07959 was assigned to a bettor who registered his bet on regional soil and who will now receive one million euros, minus the tax….