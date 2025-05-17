Scandinavian Airlines announces flights to Madeira

The joint airline of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, SAS – Scandinavian Airlines, has just announced flights to Madeira, among other destinations to which its customers will be able to travel next winter.

“Summer is coming, but it’s never too early to dream about winter getaways,” he says.

So, “for the 2025-26 winter season, we are adding six new routes from our main hub in Copenhagen: Vienna, Tel Aviv, Marrakech, Madeira, Fuerteventura and Kittilä. Which of these new destinations is on your list?”, they ask.

Accompanying the post on the company’s social media is a montage of one of its planes, with Funchal as the backdrop.

SAS was founded almost 79 years ago (1 August 1946) and currently flies to around 150 destinations.

