Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, recognized today that the situation in Porto Santo, where cases of covid-19 have been increasing in recent days, is “difficult”, but guarantees that this scenario was already expected by the Madeiran executive .

“It’s normal, because there has been greater concentration. At the moment, we have 32 thousand people in Porto Santo and there is, above all, a greater concentration of young people. But the situation is under control. We only have nine people interned in the covid unit and we are monitoring the cases”, said the leader of the Regional Government, in statements to the JM on the sidelines of the solemn mass of Nossa Senhora do Monte.

Recalling that the vaccination of younger people has been happening at an accelerated pace, even on the golden island, where two ‘open days’ have already taken place, Miguel Albuquerque revealed that, for the time being, no additional measures are planned.

“Right now we cannot harm the economy. Things are under control and, now, people need to avoid and no longer do lockdowns. We are trying to monitor the chains we have in Porto Santo, we are isolating and there is a group of families who have already had their holidays spoiled”, he declared, also leaving an appeal to the youngest.

“What is asked is to try to avoid these concentrations, but it is difficult. People have to be responsible. We can’t go after people. They have private parties and it is difficult”, he added.

