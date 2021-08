Madeira beat today (until 2 pm) the record for the maximum temperature verified this year, reaching 33.4 ºC in Prazeres, thus dethroning the 33.1 ºC recorded on July 12, in this same meteorological station of the IPMA network in the Region.

The 33 ºC mark was also surpassed at Pico Alto, which until noon (around 14 hours) recorded an extreme value of 33.1 ºC.

From Diário Notícias