Despite the high temperatures that are felt in mountainous regions and the ban on the use of recreational areas in forest areas (structures with braziers/barbecues), there are many Madeirans and tourists who have not missed a tour of the mountains.

In the Rabaçal area, where you can find some of the most emblematic trails that run through the Laurissilva forest, in organized groups or individually, hundreds of people take the opportunity this Sunday to take a walk.

The many vehicles parked next to the main access to the former shelter of Rabaçal, where there is now an accommodation unit and a restaurant, reveal the number of walkers who walk there.