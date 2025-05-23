Warning for high UV for the coming days.

IPMA Ultraviolet Index.

Watch out for the UV index for Madeira in the next few days.

Solar radiation constitutes an important natural factor in Earth’s climate, significantly influencing the environment. The ultraviolet part of the solar spectrum (UV) plays a decisive role in many processes in the biosphere, having many beneficial effects, but it may cause serious harm to health if the UV level exceeds the limits of “safety”.

Beware of sun exposure for the next few days.

https://www.ipma.pt/pt/otempo/prev.uv/index-iuv.jsp

