The dirt seen today at Praia da Ribeira Brava was caused by microalgae, says the City Council, in a statement addressed to the newsrooms. “The extreme heat combined with the high tide and the consequent washing of the sands ended up creating microalgae in large quantities, making the water cloudy and look unpleasant.”

“A situation that happened in at least two other beaches in Madeira with sand and rockfill”, also indicates the municipality.

The Chamber “found from the Regional Director for the Environment that this is not a dangerous situation for public health”.

“It causes a certain discomfort to see the water in that state, but it is a consequence of the high temperatures that occur in the region”, said the mayor of Ribeira Brava.

Ricardo Nascimento explained that the analyzes carried out since May on the waters of the Ribeira Brava bathing complex have had excellent results.

The mayor continues to await the results of the analyzes requested today from the Regional Secretariat for the Environment and Climate Change, an entity that is monitoring the situation, and maintains full confidence in the technical opinions.

Given the warm weather forecasts, it is likely that the same situation will repeat itself tomorrow, also indicates the municipality.

From Jornal Madeira