The bush fire that broke out yesterday in Canhas is still active.

During the entire night, nine elements of the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol were on the ground, assisted by three combat vehicles. There are also members of the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters at the site.

According to Sidónio Pio, from the Ribeira-Bravense corporation, “the means at the site are waiting for the dawn for a more targeted intervention”.

From Diário Notícias