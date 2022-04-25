TOTAL NUMBER OF DIVERTED PLANES RAISED TO 15

First the good news is that the weather is clearing now, and diverted flights to Porto Santo are already returning to Madeira and landing without problems.

There are already 15 flights that were, this morning, diverted due to the difficult weather conditions that made it impossible for them to land at Madeira International Airport.

Among the affected connections, which went to the Canary Islands and Porto Santo, are those from Amsterdam (Transavia), Paris (Transavia), Zurich (Edelweiss), Manchester (TUI Airway and another from Jet2.com), Nantes (Transavia), Newcastle (Jet2.com), Bristol (easyjet), Copenhagen (Sunclass Airlines), East Midlands (Jet2.com), Helsinki (Sunclass Airlines), Porto (Ryanair), London (Wizz Air and another from easyjet ), Birmingham (TUI Airways).

Between 9:30 am and 1 pm, only a TAP plane from Lisbon managed to land on regional soil.

