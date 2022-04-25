Couple found dead in Porto Santo was on vacation on the island

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The bodies that were found yesterday in the area between Miradouro das Flores and Zimbralinho, in Porto Santo, have already been identified.

According to DIÁRIO, it is a 54-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both Germans, who would be on vacation on the golden island.

The couple was staying at a hotel and used to go frequently to Porto Santo on vacation.

The Judiciary Police is investigating the causes of death but apparently there is no suspicion of a crime.

From Diário Notícias

Very very sad, let’s hope we don’t see anymore situations like this o Porto Santo and Madeira, a tragic accident, that could probable have been avoided.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: