Today there are 10 new positive cases to report. These are 5 imported cases (4 from the UK and 1 from Italy) and 5 cases of local transmission (4 associated with cases recently diagnosed in the community and 1 under investigation).

Regarding the cases of local transmission identified today, we have to highlight a case of a young man, who attended an educational establishment in the municipality of Funchal. The management of the establishment was informed and its contingency plan was activated, determining the prophylactic isolation of 20 students from 1 class. The epidemiological investigation of the case is ongoing.

202 are active cases, of which 167 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira airport and 35 are cases of local transmission.

