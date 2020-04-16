Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

IASaúde sent a circular to all local authorities, public and private entities in Madeira advising that all shows, festivals and large events scheduled for this summer will have to be postponed or canceled up to 90 days after the end of the state of emergency. This means that, with the extension of the decree until 2 May, these events will not be able to take place legally until the beginning of August this year, the most likely being that during that same month there will also be no festivities involving large clusters. in the region. And proof of this is that the São Vicente Festivities, scheduled for the end of August, will be canceled, just as the DIARY has already advanced .

In the circular to which DIÁRIO had access – and which is signed by the president of IASaúde, Herberto Jesus – it can be read that it is determined “the postponement or cancellation of the performance of all shows, festivals and other mass events” in the Autonomous Region from Madeira “in order to avoid clusters of people, highly enhancing the transmission and spread of the infectious disease covid-19”.

“In the case of the possibility of rescheduling of shows, festivals or mass events” the organization of the events “must take place from the 90th working day following the end of the state of emergency”, being certain that “the period of interdiction established it may be subject to reassessment according to the evolution of the epidemiological situation”, that is, the state of emergency may still be the object of an extension.

Thus, the fact that the Regional Government has announced the postponement of the Flower Festival to September and has made it understood, as a warning sign, that events that would bring together large groups of people until the completion of that which is one of the biggest tourist posters in the region. Asked at the penultimate press conference by DIÁRIO, on April 6, Miguel Albuquerque said that the Flower Festival would be held “within the best scenarios”. And he insisted on repeating: “Within the best scenarios”.

Previous ArticleRÁDIO COMERCIAL LAUNCHES MUSIC ALLUDING TO FUNCHAL (WITH VIDEO)
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

Related Posts

9 Responses

  1. Robin Watson Reply

    I understand the gravity of the situation, but this island effectively lives on tourism. With a relatively small number of cases and the situation clearly under control. Such decisions seem a bit over the top. As soon as possible this island needs to restore some form of normality. August is over four months away.

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      The problem is not here, the oroblem is letting people in from Europe or the rest of the world. Where the virus is still rife, and till there is a solution then I can’t see tourists coming any time soon. Why would we risk it after all we have done and been through to keep the virus out. At the moment life is more important than tourism, and the tourists will return when it’s the time to do so. I’m sure very soon here they will start opening places up, and we can get on with a bit of a normal life here knowing there is no virus, but the tourism sector will suffer a little more, I hope most of these people get help from the government, but here it’s a lot more difficult than other places in Europe.

  3. Sally Reply

    I agree Tobi. The island is working so hard to prevent the spread of the virus so just to open up and let tourists (me included) in, from countries where things are not in control would be crazy. I obviously want to return as soon as I can, but I want to know that it wouldn’t be putting others on the island at risk , as well as myself travelling from the UK. Madeira is a very special place and when the time is right tourists will return. X

  4. Elaine Reply

    As much as I am longing to come back to Madeira I totally agree with you Tobi especially as throughout the world we all appear to be at different stages with this. In the UK it is already being said by some that they may be no international travel until possibly next year at least 😳😥

  5. Mike Wilkinson Reply

    I think you can write off tourism to Madeira for a year. Not from fear of infection/death (the chances are tiny) but because the logistics will take a long time to sort out. No contact = no plane travel = no tourists = no hotels, restaurants, etc opening very quickly.
    The media here are still pumping up the hysteria (you have to check the inside pages to discover that so far 91% of CV deaths are of people with serious underlying heath conditions) but eventually people, and hopefully governments, will realise we don’t have the Black Death upon us.

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      I don´t know why democratic governments are concerned with people with underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart diseases etc). Can´t those people just accept that they will die? There are many people that would like to be having a beer by the sea in the sun and they can´t. Those are the people who the governments should be looking after.

  6. Pamela Alford Reply

    Totally agree Tobi, the virus is not under control in Europe yet. As Madeira is an island the government acted quickly to shut it down to prevent a worse problem as it would be devastating for this beautiful island, and the health service would not be able to cope it is a rampant virus. Sorry for the people who relies on tourism but better be safe than sorry.

  7. Robin Watson Reply

    Ok point taken everyone, but surely, even if there are no tourists, and therefore no Corona virus, the people on the island could live a relatively normal life safe in the knowledge that they are highly unlikely to contract a virus that is not on the island. Within a few weeks, with no new cases and no tourists, that will be the reality, so no need to cancel the summer events.

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.