Madeira elected “Best European Destination” by ‘Viajes National Geographic’ magazine

Another collective award has come to Madeira, which has just been elected the “Best European Destination” in the annual edition of the ‘Premio de Los Lectores 2025’, by the magazine Viajes National Geographic (Spanish edition).

According to the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture, “the ‘Best European Destination’ award was one of the 16 categories voted for by readers of the prestigious magazine in the third edition of the Readers’ Awards. After a selection process carried out by the publication’s experts, voting was opened at the beginning of the year for the categories of destinations, establishments and projects, with 80 finalists competing, resulting in sixteen winners and five honourable mentions, now announced in the most recent edition of the magazine”, published last Tuesday.

“In this publication, Madeira is described as an Atlantic paradise”, states SRTAC. “Mountains, cliffs, waterfalls and forests make up the landscape of this volcanic island. Nicknamed Eden or the Pearl of the Atlantic, Madeira is home to hundreds of plant and animal species – many of them endemic –, natural pools such as those in Porto Moniz and the Laurissilva Forest, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999. Recognised as one of the best island destinations in Europe, the island maintains a mild spring climate throughout the year, allowing visitors to enjoy both its natural scenery and its towns and cities. Added to this is its delicious cuisine, with its Madeira wine and meats, as well as interesting museums, such as the Museum of Sacred Art in Funchal or the Museum of Contemporary Art in Madeira”, quotes what is written about the now awarded “Best European Destination”.

In response to this latest award, the Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus, highlighted that “the successive nominations and distinctions awarded to the destination are the result of a collective effort developed over the last few years”. He explained: “We have maintained a constant focus on improving our offer, through numerous projects that seek to ensure Madeira’s presence on the radar of the global tourism industry and, above all, to affirm the Region as a unique tourist destination, for everyone and all year round. It is with great satisfaction that we receive awards like this, as they prove that the work carried out effectively translates into the perception that visitors and tourists have of Madeira.”

The ‘Premio de los Lectores 2025’ trophies will be awarded at a ceremony to be held in Madrid on May 8th.

