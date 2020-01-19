Despite being on the ground, the fire crews are unable to reach the fire site, in Ponta do pargo, since there are “no roads, paths and accesses” to the area of operations.

Jacinto Serrão, commander of the Calheta Voluntary Firefighters, told Jornal Madeira that the fire is still active in an eucalyptus and bush area of ​​Ponta do Pargo and the flames “are completely inaccessible”, despite the existence of firefighting teams at the site.

“There are no roads, paths or accesses to the fire site”, which is between Calheta and Porto Moniz. At this moment, he adds, “we are only carrying out fire prevention and surveillance, as we are unable to fight in the area of the fire”.

However, Jacinto Serrão points out that the “two vehicles and eight operational” await an opportunity to fight the flames “and will remain in place in constant prevention and surveillance.