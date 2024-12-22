Ship ‘Lobo Marinho’ postpones Monday’s trip until 11 am

Porto Santo Line informs that due to the adverse weather conditions forecast for the Autonomous Region of Madeira, namely rain and wind, the 8 am trip scheduled for tomorrow, December 23, will be postponed to 11 am.

The measure was taken so as not to jeopardize the safety of passengers and the ship, and the ship will now travel from Funchal to Porto Santo at 11 am and from Porto Santo to Funchal at 6 pm tomorrow.

Tickets have been automatically rescheduled for this new time.

To change tickets to another date, Porto Santo Line informs that passengers can contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm, weekends 9am-1pm/2.30pm-6pm (closed on public holidays).

Like this: Like Loading...