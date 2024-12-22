Flori is back home

Good News for Christmas. Flori is back at Home.

The Family was coming from Österreich to search for him. One local Man had see him and make a Post on Social Media.

After searching in a big area, the Industrial Park in Camara de Lobos, the Family saw him on a Street in a Forest. It was big luck, in the next second he was hiding in the Forest,

But he came out when he hear his name.

They found him 35 km away from the Point he got lost.

Thanks for All they help to bring him back at home and make this Christmas Magical.

