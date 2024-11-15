Rally legends take to the road in Madeira today

Today, November 15th, another edition of the Rally Madeira Legend takes to the road, organized by the Club Sports da Madeira, which brings back the splendor of less current competition vehicles to the very beautiful roads of the island of Madeira.

What is also a promotional poster for this tourist destination takes place over three days, delighting the many fans of the sport in the archipelago as well as the many outsiders who come specifically for the event.

The Rally Madeira Legend has a list of 54 entrants, including big names such as François Delecour, Simone Campedelli, Frank Kelly, Bernardo Sousa, Gil Freitas, Rui Pinto, Rui Conceição, João Martins, Pedro Azeredo, Vasco Silva, Cláudio Nóbrega and José Jarimba, among many others who will bring a lot of excitement to the roads covered by the 12 stages of the program, as well as the slalom that will close this rally festival.

However, in a race of this type, the main stars are the classic cars present. In this edition, the race’s organizing committee managed to bring together models such as the Peugeot 306 Maxi, Ford Fiesta S2000, Subaru Impreza WRC08, Ford Escort Cosworth, Ford Focus WRC05, Ford Escort Mk I and Mk II, Fiat 131 Abarth, Lancia 037 or Lancia Stratos among many others with history or classics, allowing many dreams of young people from the past to be relived.

The programme opens with the initial administrative and technical checks, between 9am and 1pm, at Praça do Povo, where the starting ceremony will also take place at 6pm. The competition itself will begin at 9pm in Faial, at the karting track, which is an amphitheatre of unique beauty, where the many spectators expected will be able to watch, over the course of 3 laps by each competitor, the great entertainment and spectacle normally brought by this type of event.

For Saturday, at 9:30 am and 7:42 pm, the double round is scheduled to take place through the timed sections of Meia Serra, Serragem, Arco de São Jorge and Rosário, interspersed with stops at the assistance parks, at Cais 8 in the Port of Funchal and the Porto da Cruz Sports Complex.

The rally ends on Sunday, when the caravan will travel through Terreiro da Luta twice, passing through Meia Serra again in between. The prize-giving ceremony will take place at 1 pm on the podium in Praça do Povo. To finish, there will be a slalom race on Avenida Sá Carneiro, starting at 3 pm.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...