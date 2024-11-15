Madeira will be under orange warning from 9pm

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) raised the precipitation level for the island of Madeira to an orange warning, which will be in effect from 9 pm this Friday until 9 am on Saturday.

According to the forecast, the North coast, the South coast and the mountainous regions will thus be at the second highest level of warning, with “showers, sometimes heavy, which may occasionally be hail and accompanied by thunderstorms” expected.

But before that, between 3pm today and 9pm and then between 9am and 6pm tomorrow, the IPMA will maintain a yellow warning, including for Porto Santo, but which will be in effect from 6pm today until 6pm tomorrow.

It should be noted that both in the orange warning and in the second orange warning period, that is, between 9 pm today and 6 pm tomorrow, the IPMA predicts the possibility of hail on the North and South coasts, in addition, of course, to the mountains.

