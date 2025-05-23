Friday FotoTobi Hughes·23rd May 2025Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks for Gary for sending me this. This is actually on display now in Plaza Madeira, with no barrier or warnings, just waiting for anyone to go try it out.. It also says nails can be heated to cause greater agony…. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related