TOURIST COMPLAINT ABOUT FRUIT PRICE TOOK ARAE TO MERCADO DOS LAVRADORES

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Photo from Duarte Cunha.

And what will they do to stop this, absolutely f… all… If they have a price, even if 10 times more than what you can buy elsewhere they can’t do anything, so it’s the tourists that will continue to suffer, and the tourist board of Madeira are very happy with this and will continue promoting the market as much as possible. 

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) went this Tuesday to the Mercado dos Lavradores, in Funchal, after receiving a complaint from a tourist, who, after buying fruit at one of the stalls, was surprised at the amount he paid.

To make sure that he was not being deceived, since the foreign citizen understood that the price he paid was expensive, he contacted ARAE, which initiated an inspection action in order to investigate the situation.

“We made inquiries at the Mercado dos Lavradores, more specifically at the stall where the tourist had bought the products. We proceeded with the weighing, as well as the verification of the price and we verified that everything was identified and in sight. And we confirmed that in the bank in question everything was in compliance”, explained Luís Miguel Rosa, regional inspector at ARAE.

Although this was a complaint that did not end up in any offence, Luís Miguel Rosa recognizes that in recent times ARAE has received several complaints that essentially deal with the general increase in prices. However, “normally, these complaints that arrive are generic, that is, it is not a specific situation or a specific location”, he maintains.

 

Previous ArticleUber against limitations in Madeira
Next ArticleAIR PORK ONE FALCON 50 Landing in Madeira.
Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. The way to deal with this is to expose these exploitation on websites. Tourists also need to be a little more streetwise and not fall for the fake friendliness of this island

    Reply

  2. Come on here, everything is going up, like it is everywhere, a hotel owner we are friends with, told us last week his meat costs had ridden by 43% in past few weeks, lamb in Madeira Cash has gone from 1.30 to 1.50 per weight in between two visits two weeks apart.
    As Mr Rosa points out, price and weight are displayed, thats not to say, tourists are not taken advantage of, where aren’t they?

    Reply

  3. … Tourists will always be fair game, everywhere ,, what about the exorbitant prices in the small supermarket near the bus station, the small supermarkets around the tourist zone, the Airport, Airports everywhere !! ,, if it’s too dear don’t buy it ,, I know they try to Hustle in the Mercado, but that can happen when buying a new phone, buying jewelry, buying clothes, insurance, houses etc etc, high pressure selling isn’t new …

    Reply

  4. Yes you are right. I have no problem walking away from over inflated prices either here at home in Canada or elsewhere. Don’t like rip offs.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: