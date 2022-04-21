Uber against limitations in Madeira

The General Manager of Uber in Portugal considers that Madeira has the opportunity to amend its hand and thus “turn TVDE into an engine for growth and improvement of regional mobility”. Just take a ride from the recent decision of the Constitutional Court in relation to the regime adopted for the Azores and drop the restriction on the number of vehicles and operators, limitations introduced from 2021 onwards.

Manuel Pina’s appeals were heard on the TSF-Madeira informative.

In an open letter addressed to the President of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira and the head of the Regional Government, which you can read in full in today’s edition of DIÁRIO, Manuel Pina regrets the limitations imposed on mobility in Madeira.

In the letter signed by Manuel Pina, there is a clear call for a change in attitude in order to reverse the situation created for companies such as Uber, with the platform director expressing full availability to collaborate with regional entities and with the various players in the sector.

The General Manager of Uber in Portugal also takes advantage of the letter to emphasize the merits of competition in the mobility sector, using data from INE.

It remains to be seen what will be the response of the regional authorities to the appeals made by Uber in the open letter sent to Miguel Albuquerque and José Manuel Rodrigues but which had also been communicated to the Attorney General of the Republic, the Ombudsman and the Representative of the Republic to the Region, Ireneu Barreto.

