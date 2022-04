The promotional video for this year’s edition of Madeira Island Ultra Trail is now available.

The video was published on social networks and shows beautiful images of the event, ‘opening the appetite’ for this year’s edition, which starts on the 23rd (Saturday), at 0:00, in Porto Moniz.

It is recalled that the event this year has a record number of participants, bringing together 3,212 athletes from 60 nationalities.

