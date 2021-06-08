Download the PDF

The very first Ocean Week Madeira is here

to celebrate the Oceans.

The role of the digital nomad communities in Madeira, and worldwide, is becoming more significant and while becoming a resident in a new place, the need to maintain a healthy exchange with the local communities surrounding them is increasing. Thus, Ocean Week

Madeira is a bridge between local and nomad communities and an initiative to work together for preservation of our oceans. As well, it is the way Nomads give back to the island, its nature, and amazing people that have so generously welcomed us here.

At Digital Nomads Madeira Islands, Nomads Giving Back and CET Atlantic we

think that one great way of giving back is by encouraging nomads and local organisations to engage in impactful events that will increase their connectivity with communities living with, by, and in the ocean. A perfect occasion for doing this is

through environmental impact events around World Ocean Day on 8 June 2021, which

aims to raise awareness on environmental issues concerning our oceans, in particular,

plastic pollution.

Thus, the consortium has teamed up to launch a week-long, island-wide celebration of our Oceans.

Ocean Week Madeira, which will take place across Madeira during 8 – 13

June 2021, kicking-off on the World Ocean Day.

Event Calendar includes two environmental impact events (beach cleanup actions in

Calheta and Machico), mindfulness and sport activities, an Ocean Splash Contest,

cultural events, workshops, a documentary film screening followed by a debate of Marine Biologists and activists, a networking event for travel, tech, cultural, creative, and NGO sector stakeholders, and a talk about Sustainable Tourism with presentation of good practice.

– OW Cleanup:

– Calheta, 8.6.2021, 9.30 – 13.00, Praia da Calheta, 9370-133 Estreito da Calheta.

– Machico, 10.6.2021, 16.00 – 21.00, Praia de Machico, Rua do Leiria 9,

9200-085 Machico

– OW Workshops and Talks:

– Sustainable Tourism Presentation, 9.6.2021, 18.00 – 19.00, Coworking

space, Rua Príncipe Dom Luís 22, 9360-218 Ponta do Sol

– Workshop Wired Connection, 9.6.2021, 18.00 – 20.00, Estalagem da Ponta

do Sol, Caminho do Passo, 9360-529 Ponta do Sol

– Workshop Create Endless Possibilities With An Open Mindset, 11.6.2021,

18.00 – 19.30, Estalagem da Ponta do Sol, Caminho do Passo, 9360-529 Ponta do Sol

– OW Business:

– Ocean Week Opening Café, 8.6.2021, 10.30 – 11.00, Coworking space,

Rua Príncipe Dom Luís 22, 9360-218 Ponta do Sol

– Speed Networking Sessions s1e5, 18.00 – 20.00, Coworking space, Rua

Príncipe Dom Luís 22, 9360-218 Ponta do Sol.

– Speed Networking Sessions – Season Closing with Paul Drouet, 20.30 –

22.30, Garden of Estalagem da Ponta do Sol, Caminho do Passo,

9360-529 Ponta do Sol.

– OW Culture:

– Documentary film: The Seaspiracy & Debate by Marine Biologists and

Activists, 12.6.2021, 17.00 – 19.30, Coworking space, Rua Príncipe Dom

Luís 22, 9360-218 Ponta do Sol

– Jam Session, 12.6.2021, 20.30 – 22.30, Garden of Estalagem da Ponta do

Sol, Caminho do Passo, 9360-529 Ponta do Sol

– Ocean Week Closing, 13.6.2021, 20.00 – 21.00, Ponta do Sol Beach

– OW Mindfulness:

– Acro Yoga, 9.6.2021, 17.00 – 18.00, Estalagem da Ponta do Sol, Caminho

do Passo, 9360-529 Ponta do Sol

– Breathwork, 11.6.2021, Estalagem da Ponta do Sol, Caminho do Passo,

9360-529 Ponta do Sol

– OW Sport:

– Ocean Splash Contest, 9.6.2021, 19.00 – 20.00, Ponta do Sol Beach

– Windsurfing, 10.6.2021, 10.30 – 12.30, Praia de Machico, Rua do Leiria 9,

9200-085 Machico

– Oceanfront e-bike rides, 10.6.2021, 11.00 – 16.30, Ponta do Sol

Ocean Week Madeira is a collection of activities in, by or with the ocean, carefully

curated or selected to appreciate the Atlantic ocean around us. It is how Nomads give back to the island, its nature, and amazing people that have so generously welcomed us here.

Finally, it is an initiative by the team of volunteers from literally all walks of life,cultural and professional background, and origin, be it nomad, expat, or local, who happen to be in the same place at the same time during pilot project Digital Nomads Madeira Islands.-

—

Ocean Week Madeira kindly invites you to join and report about the activities, and inform the members of the public about the happenings in Ponta do Sol, Calheta and Machico during the week-long celebration of our ocean.

Should you have any questions or need further information, do not hesitate to contact – :

Ocean Week Madeira Spokesperson Spela Tezak, tezak.spela@gmail.com and +38651375377.