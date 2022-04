Madeira Airport Sporting first saw this airplane in Faro at the beginning of March, and 2 weeks later here he is landing at Madeira Airport.

The Falcon 50 is owned by Paulo Nobre, a big fan of Palmeiras football team and former president of the club, that’s why he’s named Air Pork One because the pig is a symbol of Palmeiras.

We can also see the Palmeiras flag on the winglet.

Like this: Like Loading...