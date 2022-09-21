Rabaçal route network will be completed by the end of the year

The Regional Government, through the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), clarifies to the population, tour operators and mountain guides that, by the end of this year, the Rabaçal route network will be completed and, at that time, they will be reunited. the conditions for the dissemination and promotion of all alternative trails, reveals through a press release.

The same note also mentions that “the IFCN has provided the recovery of several trails, especially the Rabaçal Trail Network, which will lead to a greater number of recommended routes in the Region”.

“It is intended that the entities consider alternative programs to the routes that are currently carried out, for the greater comfort of all hikers and with positive gains for Nature”, he concluded.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...