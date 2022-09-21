Ventura in 10-hour stop in Funchal

The cruise ship ‘Ventura’ from the P&O Cruises company is calling at the Port of Funchal, on a first stop from Southampton, in the south of England, where it left on 17 September.

There will be about 10 hours of stopover to allow passengers and crew to visit Funchal and the island, through scheduled excursions, as the weather permits.

With capacity for 3,078 passengers (3,737 at maximum capacity) and served by 1,250 crew members, ‘Ventura’ passengers have until around 5 pm to enjoy the beauties of the island, since at that time the ship will set sail for Santa Cruz de La Palma, Canary Islands.

The 14-day cruise will also pass Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arrecife on the island of Lanzarote, Cadiz, a port in the south of Spain almost on the ‘border’ between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, La Coruña and return to Southampton , on the 1st of October.

With 289 meters in length, the cruise ship has 18 decks, nine of which have 1,556 cabins. a a total refurbishment took place in 2018.

The Port of Funchal will receive another ship tomorrow, the ‘MSC Magnifica’, and on the 29th, another one, the ‘Portuguese’ (registered at MAR – Madeira International Ship Registry) ‘Ocean Magesty’.

After the end of September, the high season effectively begins at the Port of Funchal, with 32 ships expected in October, 52 stopovers during the the month of November, and 48 stopovers for the month of December. A real high season.

From Diário Notícias

