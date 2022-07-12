Cristina Pedra highlights new dynamics of Mercado dos Lavradores

The vice-president of Funchal City Council visited, this Tuesday, the VII edition of the Summer Market, an event taking place today at Mercado dos Lavradores, more specifically in the space created for fairs and events, on the terrace, and, this time, and for the first time, this event will be extended to the Penteada Market, in a space next to the Children’s Park, this on the 15th and 16th, that is, Friday and Saturday.

During the visit to the Summer Market, in which she contacted all 15 participants, Cristina Pedra highlighted the importance of this initiative that takes place in the summer, as well as the new commercial dynamics existing in the Mercado dos Lavradores, referring specifically to the opening of “many shops” previously closed, and the large influx of tourists and Madeirans to the place.

In addition to the current “very large dynamics” of the Mercado dos Lavradores, the vice-president of the Funchal City Council also advanced “the integrated vision” on the part of the municipal executive with regard to Municipal Markets since, for the first time, Summer Market also arrives at Penteada, also underlining the existence of “clear rules” on the part of the participants, recalling, in this sense, the “awareness” that the municipality, together with ARAE and AT, has done with traders, so that comply with “the rules, with pricing, in a transparent way”, thus benefiting consumers.

The VII edition of the Summer Market started yesterday and runs until the 16th of July, between 9 am and 6 pm.

