THOUSANDS HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR MARITIME-TOURIST ACTIVITIES IN MADEIRA

This year, maritime tourism operators have good expectations. They hope to match or exceed the number of customers of the best tourist years in the Region.

According to the representative of the maritime tourism sector at ACIF, by the end of the year, the expectation is that 250,000 people will be able to enjoy the offer made available by the 87 registered operators across the island.

The issue that makes the headline today in the JM print edition also warns that the ability to see cetaceans is at its limit and requires more inspection. “At this time of summer, unfortunately, we have 10 to 12 boats on top of the same group of animals. Therefore, there has to be more vigilance”, warns Celso Brasão.

See the video of the movement in maritime tourism, by Laura Ornelas and Vitória Fontes:

Like this: Like Loading...