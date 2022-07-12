ONE OF THE MOST LUXURIOUS CRUISE SHIPS IN THE WORLD IS IN FUNCHAL TODAY (WITH PHOTOS)

The Europe 2 ship arrived at dawn this Tuesday at the Port of Funchal. It is the second ship of the month to sail and dock in Madeiran waters.

The luxury Europa 2, distinguished by Berlitz Cruise Guide 2020 as a 5-star+, arrived today in Funchal from Ponta Delgada and will be in Porto Santo tomorrow.

According to information from APRAM, on board the Europa 2 brings 411 passengers and 375 crew members, on a cruise that started in Lisbon, visited two islands in the Azores, now Madeira and Porto Santo, followed by Portimão, Cadiz, Puerto Banus, Marbella and Malaga, in an itinerary entitled “Atlantic Islands and the temperament of Andalusia.”

The ship will stay for 17 hours in the Port of Funchal, departing around midnight for the island of Porto Santo.

The TUI Group recently purchased “Europa 2”, for 278 million euros, a strategic investment aimed at boosting its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Kreuzfahrten.

On the websites, the ship is presented like this: “All the promises of a yacht and the serenity of a small resort: on board “Europa 2” you can enjoy the highest level of casual luxury with a maximum of 500 guests”

From Jornal Madeira

