Regional Government has new Facebook page after the previous one was ‘hacked’

The Regional Government launched a new Facebook page after the previous one was the target of a cyber attack.

On July 4th, after the page was ‘hacked’, it started broadcasting an online game, better known as League of Legends.

“The Regional Government’s Facebook page was the target of a cyberattack, reproducing content that is not produced by the Madeiran executive, nor under its responsibility. The situation is being monitored and resolved by the competent Government services and cooperation has already been requested. and the urgent intervention of the judicial and police bodies, in order to remedy the incident as quickly as possible”, revealed, at the time, the presidency of the Regional Government through a press release.

Also on that day, the PSD-Madeira Facebook page was also the target of a cyber attack.

