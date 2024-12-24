Cristiano Ronaldo spends Christmas in Lapland and then comes to Madeira

With the Saudi Arabian championship on hold, Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying the holidays with his family and will spend Christmas in Lapland, known as the land of Santa Claus, more specifically in Finland, in Enontekio. The Portuguese star from Madeira shared some photos of the place where he is spending the Christmas season.

After Lapland, Cristiano Ronaldo’s next destination will be Madeira. CR7 is coming to the region to celebrate his mother’s birthday and New Year’s Eve. Dona Dolores celebrates her 70th birthday on the last day of the year, December 31st.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game of 2025 is scheduled for January 9, when his team, Al Nassr, takes on Al Okhdood.

From Diário Notícias

