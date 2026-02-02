Risky behaviors near the sea persist in Câmara de Lobos.

Fine them, get people out from behind desks and get people on the ground when weather warnings are in place.

The photographs taken on Salinas beach, in Câmara de Lobos, illustrate, once again, disrespectful and disobedient behavior on the part of passersby who disregard the signage installed in the coastal area, for the second consecutive day, despite warnings issued by the authorities.

According to witnesses at the scene, several people were positioned on rocks by the sea and in closed areas, some of them standing still or observing the sea agitation, in a context of visible waves and surf on the coastline.

The situation is occurring during a period marked by strong winds and rough seas, conditions that have been felt since yesterday and have prompted repeated appeals to the public. Civil Protection, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), and the Funchal Port Authority have warned of the risks associated with approaching the sea, recommending staying away from coastal areas, complying with existing signage, and adopting preventative measures.

Despite these warnings, photographic evidence shows people remaining in exposed locations, particularly on rocky platforms and near the waterline, disregarding the guidelines of the responsible authorities. The authorities have reiterated that disobeying the signs and warnings can endanger the physical safety of individuals and others, appealing for the public’s cooperation while adverse weather and sea conditions persist.

