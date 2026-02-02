Around 700,000 euros are left in the regional economy by three cruise ships.

There are more than twelve thousand people who will be spending today at the Port of Funchal, which is receiving three cruise ships: ‘AIDAcosma’, ‘Azura’ and ‘Wind Star’.

In total, there are 12,020 people (9,324 passengers and 2,696 passengers), which, based on a study by ACIF (Commercial and Industrial Association of Funchal), indicates an average expenditure of €61.40 per passenger/crew member, resulting in an economic impact of around €738,000 for the regional economy.

The amount spent on restaurants, shops, services, tourist entertainment companies and transport. To this amount must be added the nearly 24,000 euros in tourist tax revenue for the pockets of the Funchal City Council.

The first to join the ‘Wind Star’, which spent the night at Pier 6, was the ‘AIDAcosma’, which entered the port at 06:00, coming from Las Palmas. Sailing with 7,625 people on board (6,191 passengers and 1,434 crew), the ‘AIDAcosma’ will remain in Funchal until 22:30, in a stop arranged by Blatas, before continuing on to Tenerife.

A seven-day cruise along the ‘Cruise Atlantic Islands’ (CAI) route is coming to an end. It began on January 28th in Tenerife, and before arriving in Funchal, the cruise included visits to the islands of Fuerventura, Lanzarote, and Gran Canaria.

The ‘Azura’ began its docking maneuvers at 7:00 AM. It arrived from Santa Cruz de Tenerife with 3,009 passengers and 1,158 crew members on board. During a stopover managed by Blatas, the ‘Azura’ will remain in the city until 10:00 PM, then proceed to Puerto Del Rosario, Fuerteventura.

Until the end of March, one- and two-week cruises are being offered on CAI’s itinerary, with stops in La Palma, Tenerife, Funchal, and Fuerteventura.

The ‘Wind Star’, with 124 passengers and 104 crew members, arrived Sunday night in Funchal from Santa Cruz de La Palma and will remain until Tuesday. It is also a stopover for Blatas. It is undertaking a 10-day cruise on the CAI route, which includes stops in Tenerife, La Gomera, La Palma, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria.

