Storm Leonardo will affect the weather in Madeira starting tomorrow

Storm Leonardo will affect the Madeira archipelago between February 3rd and 6th, bringing strong winds, precipitation, and significant sea agitation.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the depression is expected to be centered at 49° North and 26° West on February 4th, approximately 1,100 km north of the Azores, with a central pressure of 969 hPa.

The frontal systems associated with Leonardo will cause periods of rain, especially in the western part of Madeira, with the rain being more intense and widespread across the archipelago on the night and morning of February 5th.

The wind will predominantly be from the west, strongest on the night of February 4th to 5th and on the 6th, with gusts that could reach 85 km/h, and up to 95 km/h in the highlands.

The sea conditions will also be significant, remaining strong, especially on the North coast, with waves from the West quadrant between 4 and 5 meters, increasing to 5 to 7 meters from the 5th onwards.

IPMA has placed the coast under orange and yellow weather warnings for wind and sea conditions, with an additional precipitation warning potentially issued for the night of February 4th to 5th.

IPMA recommends that the public closely follow updates from the weather service and take precautions, especially in coastal areas and highlands.

From Diário Notícias

