Government analyzes parking proposal in Santana.

The Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, confirmed the existence of an ongoing process between the Santana Municipal Council and the Regional Government for the creation of a parking lot in the area located below Queimadas.

According to the governor, the proposal presented by the local authority has already been submitted for legal review, and the regional government is seeking an agreement with the Santana City Council to make the installation of the infrastructure feasible.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of the book Manuel Nicolau Retratos, Eduardo Jesus stated that, at this stage, the details of the investment are not yet defined, namely the final capacity of the parking lot, preliminarily estimated at around 200 spaces, nor the financing model, which may involve the Regional Government or the local authority.

The regional secretary further clarified that a preliminary study has been prepared for the Santana City Council, emphasizing, however, that the figures presented may change as the project, which was publicized by RTP Madeira, progresses.

From Diário Notícias

