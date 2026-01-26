Hospital to be sold in 2030 will be converted into affordable housing.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital building will only be sold in 2030 and will be used for affordable housing, a government source assured JM.

The same source emphasizes that the sale of the unit is not the result of a recent or unilateral decision by the Regional Government, recalling that the sale was already foreseen in a resolution of the Council of Ministers, dated August 4, 2023.

Nevertheless, the announcement made by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, regarding the sale of the building generated negative reactions from various quarters, including all opposition parties.

The resolution, published in the Official Gazette, clarifies that the financial transfers from the State for the construction of the new Central Hospital of Madeira must be carried out “in coordination and agreement with the Regional Government, with a view to the best pursuit of the objectives initially defined”, making adjustments to the calculation methodology in light of the current context, namely with regard to the sale of the building where the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital still operates.

The document establishes that 50% of the costs of the future hospital unit will be determined after the sale of the current building, and that the funds resulting from this sale must be entirely allocated to the Portuguese State, within the scope of the financial support granted to the Region for the construction of the new health infrastructure.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Of course the obvious question must be, how do you define, “affordable housing”? And second, will there be any restrictions on who can buy these units and for what purpose they will be put to use? Speculators buying up “cheap apartments” that can then be rented out at “reasonable rents” is hardly going to benefit the average citizen.

    Reply

    1. The “affordable housing” already exists, its not a new concept. The house price is 30% lower than the prices on common market and the max price should top 160k. There are also special conditions in terms of bank interest rates.

      Reply

