An 81-year-old tourist suffered a broken leg after falling on the Levada do Caldeirão Verde.

I’m not saying 80-year-olds shouldn’t walk the Levadas, since I know plenty are fit enough for those walks. But if you’re new to the Levadas, maybe it’s your first time, you really need to know how dangerous they can be. They’re wet, slippery, super uneven, with rocks and tree roots just waiting to trip you, and if you’re in holiday mode with your common sense off, it’s not going to end well on some of these walks, especially this time of year.

An 81-year-old German tourist was rescued this afternoon on the Levada do Caldeirão Verde, in the municipality of Santana, after falling from her own height.

According to reports, the incident occurred approximately half an hour’s walk from the Queimadas Forest Park, and the Santana Volunteer Firefighters were called to assist the victim. Upon arrival, the elderly woman was suspected of having a fracture in one of her lower limbs.

The Forestry Police were also present during the rescue, and the woman was safely removed from the irrigation channel. After receiving assistance at the scene, she was transported to the health center and later transferred to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

