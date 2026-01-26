The Forestry Institute repairs the ‘walkway’ on the Ponta de São Lourenço trail.

Finall some repairs on the walk that has been taking money for over 3 years.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) has repaired the boardwalk deck at the entrance to the Ponta de São Lourenço Trail (PR 8), one of the most popular classified hiking trails for residents and tourists.

For some months now, there had been warnings about the state of disrepair of that trail, a situation that should now be minimized thanks to the repair and replacement work carried out, as announced on the social media of the entity responsible for managing most of these trails in the Region.

“This intervention aims to improve the conditions of use and reinforce the safety of visitors, promoting a safer and more comfortable enjoyment of this unique natural space,” we can read in the publication made this afternoon.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...