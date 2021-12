Madeira registered today 156 cases of covid-19.

The epidemiological bulletin has just been released by the Regional Directorate of Health.

There are four imported cases, the rest are from local transmission.

With one registered death, the total deaths associated with covid-19 is 121.

Today also there are 105 recovered cases, which means we have 987 a ti e cases.

36 people are hospitalized, five in intensive care, and 58 are in isolation in a hotel unit.

