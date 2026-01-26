Man intercepted by PSP after allegedly damaging RTP equipment.

The Public Security Police (PSP) intercepted a foreign national this morning on Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal, following an incident involving property damage.

According to information obtained by DIÁRIO, the individual damaged cameras belonging to Rádio e Televisão de Portugal Madeira (RTP), and then fled.

The PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) took charge of the incident and is awaiting formal notification from RTP (Portuguese public television) regarding the material damage caused to the equipment.

From Diário Notícias

