Orange warning for rough seas extended until 6.00 AM on Thursday.

In the last few hours, starting this Monday, IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) twice extended the orange warning for strong sea agitation for the North coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo, a period in which waves from the Northwest are expected to reach 5 to 6 meters, potentially reaching a maximum height of 12 meters.

Thus, from 6 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, until 6 am on Thursday (in an initial revision it was until midnight), the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere reinforces the warning at the second most severe level and for a period of 36 hours.

Prior to that, along the same coast, there is a yellow warning for northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters, between 9 am and 6 pm on Tuesday.

On the South coast, a yellow warning will be in effect for the western part, with waves from the west quadrant measuring 4 to 4.5 meters, between 3 pm tomorrow and 6 am on Thursday.

There are also wind warnings for the South and North coasts of Madeira for gusts up to 75 km/h and in mountainous areas that can reach up to 95 km/h, between 03:00 in the morning of the 27th until 09:00 in the morning of the same day.

