Number of houses sold in Madeira fell by 20%.

In the third quarter of 2025, 710 houses were sold in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, a drop of almost 21% compared to the same period in 2024 (895 transactions). This makes it the region with the largest year-on-year drop in the market, compared to the other 25 NUTS II regions. Data released today by the INE (National Institute of Statistics) reveals that, in terms of price, Madeira remains among the highest, ranking among the regions with the highest values, meaning it is the fourth most expensive region to buy a house.

