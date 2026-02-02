Bus fire in Curral das Freiras tunnel leaves passenger injured

A fire broke out this Monday morning on a bus traveling through the Curral das Freiras tunnel, leading to the mobilization of the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters.

According to information gathered by JM, the vehicles left the station at 7:48 am. The fire is believed to have started in the engine compartment, and the driver himself managed to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers from the vehicle. Nevertheless, a rescue team was dispatched to the scene with two vehicles from the fire department.

The incident resulted in one female passenger being injured and transported by ambulance for observation after falling inside the bus. It is known that the incident caused some panic among the passengers, as the rear doors of the vehicle were allegedly blocked, with exit only possible through the front door.

From Jornal Madeira

