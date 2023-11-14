TOURIST RESCUED FROM THE SEA IN POÇA DAS LESMAS

A 23-year-old tourist fell into the sea in the Poça das Lesmas area, in Seixal, but was rescued.

According to Sanas Madeira, the man “waited, clinging to a circular buoy, for the arrival of the vessel to arrive from the Porto Moniz Lifeguard Station, Atlântico 1”.

After the rescue, he was transported ashore at Cais do Seixal where he was waiting for an ambulance from the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Fire Department to transport him to the hospital.

This operation was coordinated by MRSC Funchal and the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM.

From Jornal Madeira

