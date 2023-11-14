‘The Earth Treme’ teaches you how to save lives

Simulation involved around 16 thousand students from Madeira.

This morning, the Earth ‘shook’ in 80 schools in the Region, involving around 16 thousand students.

It was an earthquake simulation exercise entitled ‘A Terra Treme’, which aims to draw attention to the seismic risk and the importance of simple behaviors, but which can save lives, and which citizens must adopt in this particular situation of risk.

This initiative is promoted on a national scale by the National Civil Protection Authority (ANPC). At a regional level, it is promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Education, Science and Technology (SRE) and the Regional Civil Protection Service, within the scope of their partnership project, entitled ‘Education for Security and Risk Prevention’.

“In the exercise, lasting 1 minute, behaviors were trained for a possible earthquake situation, namely the three necessary gestures if they were inside a building: DOWN, PROTECT AND WAIT. Students were also reminded that, if are outside, they should not enter buildings, but rather look for a large, safe place, without the risk of falling structures”, informed the SRE.

