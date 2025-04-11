Forest Police officer injured in rescue operation in Curral das Freiras

The rescue operation that has been going on for almost 16 hours in Curral das Freiras continues to be quite complicated.

At this time, it is known that firefighters have already managed to reach the tourists, two men and a woman of Ukrainian nationality, and are trying to find the best way to return, as this valley is difficult to access and the rain and fog are relentless.

During the journey, a forest police officer also suffered leg injuries and had to be transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

It is estimated that it will take several more hours for firefighters to reach the road.

From Diário Notícias

