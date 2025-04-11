Forest Police officer injured in rescue operation in Curral das Freiras

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The rescue operation that has been going on for almost 16 hours in Curral das Freiras continues to be quite complicated.

At this time, it is known that firefighters have already managed to reach the tourists, two men and a woman of Ukrainian nationality, and are trying to find the best way to return, as this valley is difficult to access and the rain and fog are relentless.

During the journey, a forest police officer also suffered leg injuries and had to be transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

It is estimated that it will take several more hours for firefighters to reach the road.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleFriday Foto
Next ArticleFriday Foto
Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. I consider myself to be a kind, considerate human being.
    So , why am I feeling so angry with these people who ignore all warnings and why am I feeling so unsympathetic for their plight.
    I’ve feel no sympathy whatsoever, I’m angry with them instead. It upsets me to feel this way, I hate it but I also hate them for their lack of consideration for others in their quests to conquer these trails no matter what the consequences are for others to rescue them. Selfish individuals!

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy