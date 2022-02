A car driver was filmed driving on the expressway, in the Santo António area, in Funchal, without one of his front tires.

The unusual moment captured on video on the expressway, by an individual who was circulating in another vehicle, is being disseminated on social media.

Apparently, the tire suffered a puncture, and the driver, who was driving in the direction Câmara de Lobos – Funchal, continued moving for several meters.

