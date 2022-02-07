NOS launches 5G in Madeira

NOS started progressive coverage of the Autonomous Region of Madeira with 5G – the most recent mobile technology ever.

“In the coming months, NOS will expand the coverage of its network in the Region, in order to ensure that Madeirans take advantage of the unique characteristics of 5G, benefiting from a new user experience”, reveals in a statement.

He added that “the first customers who have 5G terminals and a tariff with data equal to or greater than 10G will be able to try this new mobile technology until March 31, without any additional cost and without activation.”

According to the same statement, “NOS’ mission is to expand all the potential that technology contains”.

“For private customers, 5G means greater quality and speed in connections, consumption and sharing of multimedia content and access to immersive experiences. In order for users to feel the true power of technology, the NOS App provides a set of Cloud Gaming, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality”, he maintains.

“For companies, it is a leap to a new dimension of competitiveness, which will allow various sectors and industries to improve their efficiency and innovate in their business models. All this through the development of technologies that 5G exponents, namely Massive IoT, Video Analytics and AR/VR,” he concluded.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...